YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    School teacher and 17-year-old student found dead in UP forest, cops suspect suicide

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Saharanpur, Sep 21: A 40-year-old school teacher and his student, said to be having an affair, were found hanging from a noose in a forest here, police said on Wednesday.

    Virendra, a school teacher, and the 17-year-old girl, a student of class nine, were found hanging in the forest late on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

    School teacher and 17-year-old student found dead in UP forest, cops suspect suicide
    A 40-year-old school teacher and his student, said to be having an affair, were found hanging from a noose in a forest

    The teacher, a resident of Rasulpur village, was having an affair with the girl who studied in the same school where he worked. They were missing since September 3, he said.

    The girl's family had lodged a report of kidnapping and the police started searching for them but were unable to trace them because of changing location, he said.

    In the evening, a police team went to the forest when a foul smell started emanating in the area and found two dead bodies in a very bad condition, the SSP said.

    UP: Cop's body found hanging in AyodhyaUP: Cop's body found hanging in Ayodhya

    The state of the bodies suggest that both had committed suicide about ten days ago, he said.

    A bike was also recovered from the area, however, no suicide note has been found, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    teacher student death affair crime news

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X