Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri bypolls after Mulayam Singh Yadav's death
Lucknow, Nov 10: Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as the party's candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election 2022 seat which went vacant following the death of her father-in-law and party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The party confirmed this in a tweet and said, "Dimple Yadav, former MP has been declared a candidate by Samajwadi Party for Lok Sabha constituency Mainpuri by-election - 2022."
समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा लोकसभा क्षेत्र मैनपुरी उपचुनाव - 2022 हेतु श्रीमती डिंपल यादव पूर्व सांसद को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/gZIvtETfLT— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 10, 2022
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Bypoll to Mainpuri, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8
The election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency would be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
Nominations for the Mainpuri by-election will be held from November 10 to 17. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 18.
Any candidate can withdraw his name till November 21.