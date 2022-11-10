Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri bypolls after Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

UPSSSC PET 2022 results to be declared soon: Steps to check scorecard

Lucknow, Nov 10: Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as the party's candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election 2022 seat which went vacant following the death of her father-in-law and party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The party confirmed this in a tweet and said, "Dimple Yadav, former MP has been declared a candidate by Samajwadi Party for Lok Sabha constituency Mainpuri by-election - 2022."

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Bypoll to Mainpuri, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8

The election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency would be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Nominations for the Mainpuri by-election will be held from November 10 to 17. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 18.

Know all about Dimple Yadav

Any candidate can withdraw his name till November 21.

