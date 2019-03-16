  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka will make no difference to BJP's prospects in UP: Adityanath

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI file photo
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI file photo

    "The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party. "Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI.

    Also read: ​Will BJP field Vadakkan against Shashi Tharoor?

    Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute".

    "The newfound alliance is already embroiled in dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a 'hauaa' (false alarm)," he said in his first interview after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced Sunday.

    PTI

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath priyanka gandhi lok sabha opinion polls 2019 lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue