Narak Puri, Keechad Nagar, Nala Sarovar: Angry residents rename colonies in Agra

Agra, Oct 10: Alleging that their requests have fallen on deaf ears, residents in Agra have found a unique way to protest. Following incessant rain which caused waterlogging on roads, residents of various colonies in Agra have renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar'.

The residents renamed their colonies to protest against various issues including the bad condition of roads and waterlogging and also alleged that did not receive help from the district administration, reported ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar' in order to protest against various issues including bad conditions of roads, waterlogging pic.twitter.com/CrEZiu3gkV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022

"We've not received any help from the district administration. We've complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear," ANI quoted a local as saying.

Several states of India, including Uttar Pradesh, are witnessing rainfall in the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over, Uttar Pradesh along with the states of Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next two days.

