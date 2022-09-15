YouTube
    Multi-vehicle crash kills 4, injures 30 in UP's Sitapur

    Sitapur, Sep 15: Four persons were killed and around 30 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in was involved in a multi-vehicle crash here, police said.

    The police said four critically injured persons had been sent to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

    Additional Superintendent of Police (South) NP Singh said the accident took place on National Highway-24 in Sidhauli police station limits on Wednesday night when 35 persons from Shahjahanpur were travelling to Dev Shareef in Barabanki for a 'mundan' ceremony.

    When the tractor-trolley reached Sidhauli, a truck hit it from the front while another truck hit it from behind, Singh said.

    Four persons died on the spot, he added.

    The deceased have been identified as Issrael (40), Sabbul (18), Hasan (12) and Noor Mohammad (70) and their bodies sent for post-mortem, the police said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 16:53 [IST]
