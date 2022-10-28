Modernisation of police force helped in controlling crime in UP: CM Yogi

Man booked for rape of 12-year-old after video of injured girl surfaces on internet

oi-Nitesh Jha

Faridabad, Oct 28: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at a two-day Chintan Shivir at Surajkund, Haryana said that the recruitment, training and modernisation of the police force, improvement in infrastructure along with coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs led to improvement in the law and order of Uttar Pradesh.

The 2-day Chintan Shivir began on Thursday under the chairmanship of home minister Amit Shah. It was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The shivir was attended by chief ministers, home ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators of Union territories. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the shivir through video conferencing.

While talking about law and order in UP, CM Yogi said the enhancement of infrastructural facilities for the police, reforms in the police force, and connecting them with state-of-the-art technology helped in establishing rule of law in the state, according to an ANI report.

On zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, the CM said, "Organised crime has ended in the state," adding that such criminals are either in jail or have died in police encounters, ANI quoted him as saying.

The UP CM said that illegal properties worth Rs 44.59 billion belonging to the mafia and gangsters have either been confiscated or demolished.

He said that the state government is building colleges for girls and houses for people from the weaker sections on the impounded properties.

According to the report, the CM further said that in 18 cases involving identified mafias, 11 mafia dons and their 28 accomplices have got life or rigorous imprisonment, or have been fined, whereas two of them have been sentenced to death.

These actions of the police have strengthened the sense of security among all sections of society especially women, girls, weaker sections, and businessmen. CM Yogi also gave information about the falling crime graph in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, CM Yogi said, "All important festivals, fairs, and processions have passed off peacefully in the state owing to the commitment of the state government to maintain communal harmony in the state.

The CM exuded confidence that the meeting being held under the guidance of home minister Amit Shah will make a significant contribution towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of making India "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

While talking on women safety in the state, CM Yogi said that 'Mission Shakti' campaign is being conducted in the state to ensure the safety, honour, and self-reliance of women and girls.

(With input from ANI)

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 9:32 [IST]