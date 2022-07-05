YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Italian arrested for trying to enter country without visa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Maharajganj, Jul 5: An Italian national has been arrested along the India-Nepal border while he was trying to enter the country without a valid visa, a senior official said on Tuesday.

    Italian arrested for trying to enter country without visa

    Federico Negri (39) was stopped by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team for routine checking in Sonauli area on Monday but he could not produce a vaild visa, Commanding Officer, SSB, Varun Kumar said.

    A case has been registered against the Italian and the Intelligence Bureau informed, Kumar said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    italian visa arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X