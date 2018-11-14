Horrific: 'Alcoholic' man smashes heads of three minor daughters with hammer

Lucknow, Nov 14: In a gut wrenching incident, a man who was upset with his wife, is said to have smashed heads of his three minor daughters with a hammer and set them ablaze in Veer village of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The man, Chiddu Kushwaha, has reportedly confessed to his crime and is in poilce custody now. The three girls Anjali, Radhika and Vishakha were 11, 7 and 3-years old, respectively.

"A man smashed heads of his three daughters with a hammer and burnt them alive. The girls later died at the hospital. The man has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime. His questioning is underway. Further probe is on," news agency ANI quoted OP Singh, SP Lalitpur, as saying.

Chiddu Kushwaha's wife had left home and gone to her parents house in Balari village, Madhya Pradesh, after he allegedly beat her up undet he influence of alcohol. Kushwaha's effort to persuade his wife to come back failed and her cousins sent him back to his village. He is also said to have picked up a fight with his wife's cousins which complicated the matters.

Upon returning, Kushwaha kept drinking throughout the night as he felt insulted by his wife's cousins.

"Kushwaha locked the door from inside and killed the girls. He was later nabbed by residents when he tried to set neighbouring houses afire. He torched the hay and dried wood lying on rooftops of three houses which alerted the locals," said Singh, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Kushwaha was an alcoholic and resorted to committing such a grievous crime out of frustration that his wife did not return, suggested some reports.