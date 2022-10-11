YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rains: Lucknow schools to remain closed today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 11: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow, declared holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions on Tuesday in view of incessant rain. A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

    Heavy rains: Lucknow schools to remain closed today
    Schools closed in Lucknow

    A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared a holiday in view of rain, news agency PTI reported.

    Veggie prices soar as rains disrupt lives in Haryana, PunjabVeggie prices soar as rains disrupt lives in Haryana, Punjab

    Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains lucknow schools

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X