Direct link to check UP police constable final answer key 2019

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Nov 11: The UP police constable final answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the answer key will be available for download until November 12, 2019.

Candidates must note that they can access their answer key by keying in the required details including the date of birth, registration number among other details. The answer key is available on https://www.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/ 1339/ASM/WebPortal/2/index.html