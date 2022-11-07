AIIMS Gorakhpur 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, salary
Lucknow, Nov 07: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has released a recruitment notification, for the posts of Additional Professor, Professor and others.
Eligible and nterested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur. The last date to apply for Group-A posts at AIIMS Gorakhpur is 19 December 2022.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 92 vacant posts in the organisation.
AIIMS
Gorakhpur
Vacancy
2022
Professor: 28 posts
Additional Professor: 21 posts
Associate Professor: 18 posts
Assistant Professor: 25 posts
AIIMS
Gorakhpur
Vacancies
2022:
Application
Fee
Candidate beloning to General (UR)/ OBC /EWS Candidates will have to pay Rs. 3,000
Application fee is exempted for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates and appointment on contract.
AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Eligibility
Candidates applying for the post of Professor/Additional Professor should not exceed 58 years of age, while those applying for the post of Assistant Professor should not exceed 50 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.
AIIMS
Gorakhpur
Jobs
2022:
Pay
scale
Professor- Rs 2,20,000 per month
Additional Professor- Rs 2,00,000 per month
Associate Professor- Rs 1,88,000 per month
Assistant Professor- Rs 1,42,506 per month
AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: How to download
- Go to the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/
- On homepage, click on the "Current Notices Section" available
- Now, click on "Rolling Notification for the recruitment of Group 'A' Faculty Posts on Direct recruitment / Deputation/ Contractual basis" given on the homepage
- Step 4: You will be directed to a new window where you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 job notification.
- Download and save the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 job
- Keep a copy for future reference.