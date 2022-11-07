YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    AIIMS Gorakhpur 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, salary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 07: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has released a recruitment notification, for the posts of Additional Professor, Professor and others.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Eligible and nterested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur. The last date to apply for Group-A posts at AIIMS Gorakhpur is 19 December 2022.

    The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 92 vacant posts in the organisation.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancy 2022
    Professor: 28 posts
    Additional Professor: 21 posts
    Associate Professor: 18 posts
    Assistant Professor: 25 posts

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Application Fee
    Candidate beloning to General (UR)/ OBC /EWS Candidates will have to pay Rs. 3,000

    Application fee is exempted for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates and appointment on contract.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancies 2022: Eligibility

    Candidates applying for the post of Professor/Additional Professor should not exceed 58 years of age, while those applying for the post of Assistant Professor should not exceed 50 years of age as on the last date of receipt of the application form.

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: Pay scale
    Professor- Rs 2,20,000 per month
    Additional Professor- Rs 2,00,000 per month
    Associate Professor- Rs 1,88,000 per month
    Assistant Professor- Rs 1,42,506 per month

    AIIMS Gorakhpur Jobs 2022: How to download

    • Go to the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur - https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/
    • On homepage, click on the "Current Notices Section" available
    • Now, click on "Rolling Notification for the recruitment of Group 'A' Faculty Posts on Direct recruitment / Deputation/ Contractual basis" given on the homepage
    • Step 4: You will be directed to a new window where you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 job notification.
    • Download and save the AIIMS Gorakhpur Faculty Recruitment 2022 job
    • Keep a copy for future reference.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    aiims jobs

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 23:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X