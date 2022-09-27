35-year-old shot dead over love affair, 2 accused held

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Saharanpur, Sep 27: A shop owner was shot dead under the Deoband police station area of Saharanpur allegedly over a love affair, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered in the matter and two accused arrested, they said. The victim, Karanjali village resident Naresh Saini (35), was returning home on Monday night after closing his medical store at Maqbara Chowk when he was shot by two persons on the highway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Saini was rushed to a local government hospital from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh. He died on the way, the police officer said.

UP: FIR against SHO for assaulting, manhandling rape victim

The victim's brother Parmesh Kumar complained to police that two people killed Saini over old enmity Both the accused have been arrested and the matter is being investigated further, the SP said.