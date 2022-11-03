YouTube
    2 dead, dozen injured in a bus-tanker collision in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 03: Two persons lost their lives and twelve others were injured when a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a tanker on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh.

    The incident happened in the Kuberpur area in Agra district at about 6:30 a.m. when the bus carrying about 30 passengers on its way from Firozabad to Agra collided with the tanker, according to a Hindustan Times report.

    According to the report, the state bus hit the tanker in which its front portion was also reported damaged.

    Following the accident, people residing in the area came to the rescue and informed the police.

    Two were reported dead and dozen sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were admitted to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra city. Also, four of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
