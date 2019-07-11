Yet again series of street menace continues in Kolkata, another actress harassed

Kolkata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 11: What happened to the city of joy? Is it no more the safe city for women to travel? The series of menace on Kolkata streets continues. Yet again another Tollywood actress faced ordeal with an app based cab. The actress Swastika Dutta was allegedly threatened, harassed and forced off an app cab on EM Bypass on Wednesday morning while she was on her way for a shoot to Garia from her Picnic Garden residence.

Swastika Dutta posted her experience on Facebook. Kolkata Police treated her Facebook post as the initial complaint and arrested the cabby within a couple of hours of the incident.

To check harassment, Bengal school asks boys, girls to attend classes on different days

Has Kolkata turned up to be an unsafe city now? The recent series of incident have proved this- few days ago Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta's ordeal in an app based cab, another Tollywood actor Jeetu Kamal was thrashed last week and he was subjected to verbal abuse and threats by the drunken occupants of another vehicle that hit his car. In another incident an international woman boxer was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted on the streets of south Kolkata.

Reportedly, Dutta had booked the cab from her home to the studio in Rania, Garia, but after a short distance the driver refused to travel to the destination and cancelled the trip.

Actress Swastika Dutta said, "Instead of heading towards the Ruby crossing, the driver started speeding towards Science City. The cab was moving at a high speed and the driver ignored my repeated pleas to slow down. When I protested, he turned back and asked what my problem was. We got into an argument before he cancelled the trip at Panchannagram, on the Bypass, and entered a lane that leads to Topsia," the actress told Metro.

The driver, she mentioned in her complaint lodged with Tiljala police station, refused to go to the registered destination.

The actress alleged the driver touched her inappropriately, pushed her in the seat and ensured that the door on her side was locked.

The car had stopped at a Topsia locality by then and the driver was calling up friends asking them to rush to the spot.

Sensing danger, the woman called her father and asked him to reach her location.

By the time her father turned up, the actress was out of the car and still arguing with the driver.

"The driver abused my father, too. I contacted my crew members, who sent a car to pick me up from Metro Cash and Carry. My father dropped me there," she said.

Anti-Romeo squads to issue "red cards" to those harassing women

A case has been registered with Tiljala police station, based on which the driver was arrested and booked under an IPC section related to outrage of modesty.

"He will be produced in court on Wednesday," an officer at Tiljala police station said.

The Uber spokesperson said: "What's been described is deeply concerning. This is a clear violation of the safety standards set by our community guidelines, and we have removed the driver's access to the app. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in their investigations."