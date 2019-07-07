  • search
    Govt jobs for MBBS: DHGMCH announces walk in interview for Junior Resident post on July 24

    Kolkata, July 07: West Bengal govt doctor jobs have been announced and the Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital has a requirement of one Junior Resident for which a walk-in-interview would be held on July 24.

    The notification has been issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal.

    The official notification states that DHGMCH has invited application for MBBS degree holders for one opening as House Staffs (Junior Residents) in Anaesthesia.

    The interested candidates should come to the office of Medical Superintendent cum vice-principal, Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital (DHGMC), South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on July 24 at 11 am. The candidate should come along with relevant documents such as brief bio, photocopy of MBBS degree and marks card, identity proof.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
