ESIC jobs: ESIC Junior Resident recruitment walk-in-interview on Sep 23; 23 JR jobs at ESIC Kolkata

Kolkata

By Vishal S

Kolkata, Sep 18: ESIC walk-in-interview for 23 Junior Resident vacancies at ESIC hospital at Joka, Kolkata, is on September 23, 2019. The ESIC Kolkata JR recruitment 2019 notification download link is given below.

Out of the total 23 vacancies, 10 are unreserved, 2 are for SC category, 1 for ST category and 7 for OBC. Three are reserved for economically weaker sections.

Educational qualification, as per ESIC official notification, required is MBBS from MCI recognized Medical College/Autonomous Institutions one year rotatory internship as per MCI norms. Candidates with PG qualification from preferred in the selection process.

Download ESIC notification for JR vacancies in Kolkata: Click Here

ESIC Kolkata Walk-in-interview address, date, documents needed:

Walk-in-interview for JR posts on 23.09.2019 at 10 AM at ESIC Hospital & ODC (EZ), Joka

Go to official website esic.nic.in

Find the "Recruitment" link and click on it.

Search for the notification "ESI-PGIMSR, ESIC MEDICAL COLLEGE AND ESIC HOSPITAL & ODC (EZ) JOKA, KOLKATA" and select it.

Read the official notifications carefully.

Bring the required certificates and documents to attend the walk-in-interview.