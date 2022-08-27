Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Karunya KR-564' winning numbers for August 27
Kochi, Aug 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-564' on Saturday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Ensure law and order at Vizhinjam port: Kerala HC to police
Check the winning numbers:
1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
KG 562669 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: AYADATHIL RAVEENDRAN
Agency No.:C 4407
Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
KA 562669 KB 562669
KC 562669 KD 562669
KE 562669 KF 562669
KH 562669 KJ 562669
KK 562669 KL 562669 KM 562669
2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-
KM 235275 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: K K JAYESH
Agency No.:R 4956
3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
KA 495055
KB 200391
KC 908299
KD 765397
KE 217832
KF 427012
KG 699785
KH 850555
KJ 166830
KK 242705
KL 572455
KM 423899
4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
0513 1080 2350 3143 3174 4942 5052 6558 6680 7157 7558 7836 7898 8207 8282 8601 9091 9894
5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
1926 3903 5690 5819 6298 6759 6995 8445 9688 9972
6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
0462 1444 1903 2358 2528 3921 4688 6162 6884 7607 7672 8912 9253 9481
7th Price - Rs. 500/-
0439 0464 0576 1329 1496 1793 1810 1830 2214 2223 2325 2346 2375 2463 2675 2760 3001 3109 3149 3176 3288 3365 3401 3448 3523 3552 3557 3564 3588 3669 3710 3716 3857 3894 3981 3984 4072 4139 4307 4398 4483 4548 4699 4724 5016 5070 5419 5420 5454 5801 5817 5856 5913 6194 6281 6293 6329 6346 6650 6836 6919 7416 7571 7686 7737 7848 7914 7955 8005 8015 8136 8408 8429 8553 8771 8781 8850 9023 9210 9850
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-564' Result Today 27.8.22
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.