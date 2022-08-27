YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Karunya KR-564' winning numbers for August 27

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-564' on Saturday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result Today: Check Karunya KR-564 winning numbers for August 27

    As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Ensure law and order at Vizhinjam port: Kerala HC to policeEnsure law and order at Vizhinjam port: Kerala HC to police

    Check the winning numbers:

    1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-
    KG 562669 (KANNUR)
    Agent Name: AYADATHIL RAVEENDRAN
    Agency No.:C 4407

    Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-
    KA 562669 KB 562669
    KC 562669 KD 562669
    KE 562669 KF 562669
    KH 562669 KJ 562669
    KK 562669 KL 562669 KM 562669

    2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-
    KM 235275 (THRISSUR)
    Agent Name: K K JAYESH
    Agency No.:R 4956

    3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-
    KA 495055
    KB 200391
    KC 908299
    KD 765397
    KE 217832
    KF 427012
    KG 699785
    KH 850555
    KJ 166830
    KK 242705
    KL 572455
    KM 423899

    4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-
    0513 1080 2350 3143 3174 4942 5052 6558 6680 7157 7558 7836 7898 8207 8282 8601 9091 9894

    5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-
    1926 3903 5690 5819 6298 6759 6995 8445 9688 9972

    6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-
    0462 1444 1903 2358 2528 3921 4688 6162 6884 7607 7672 8912 9253 9481

    7th Price - Rs. 500/-
    0439 0464 0576 1329 1496 1793 1810 1830 2214 2223 2325 2346 2375 2463 2675 2760 3001 3109 3149 3176 3288 3365 3401 3448 3523 3552 3557 3564 3588 3669 3710 3716 3857 3894 3981 3984 4072 4139 4307 4398 4483 4548 4699 4724 5016 5070 5419 5420 5454 5801 5817 5856 5913 6194 6281 6293 6329 6346 6650 6836 6919 7416 7571 7686 7737 7848 7914 7955 8005 8015 8136 8408 8429 8553 8771 8781 8850 9023 9210 9850

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X