Kerala Lottery result Today: Check 'Karunya KR-564' winning numbers for August 27

Kochi

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Aug 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-564' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check the winning numbers:

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KG 562669 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: AYADATHIL RAVEENDRAN

Agency No.:C 4407

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KA 562669 KB 562669

KC 562669 KD 562669

KE 562669 KF 562669

KH 562669 KJ 562669

KK 562669 KL 562669 KM 562669

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KM 235275 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K K JAYESH

Agency No.:R 4956

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 495055

KB 200391

KC 908299

KD 765397

KE 217832

KF 427012

KG 699785

KH 850555

KJ 166830

KK 242705

KL 572455

KM 423899

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0513 1080 2350 3143 3174 4942 5052 6558 6680 7157 7558 7836 7898 8207 8282 8601 9091 9894

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

1926 3903 5690 5819 6298 6759 6995 8445 9688 9972

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0462 1444 1903 2358 2528 3921 4688 6162 6884 7607 7672 8912 9253 9481

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0439 0464 0576 1329 1496 1793 1810 1830 2214 2223 2325 2346 2375 2463 2675 2760 3001 3109 3149 3176 3288 3365 3401 3448 3523 3552 3557 3564 3588 3669 3710 3716 3857 3894 3981 3984 4072 4139 4307 4398 4483 4548 4699 4724 5016 5070 5419 5420 5454 5801 5817 5856 5913 6194 6281 6293 6329 6346 6650 6836 6919 7416 7571 7686 7737 7848 7914 7955 8005 8015 8136 8408 8429 8553 8771 8781 8850 9023 9210 9850

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-564' Result Today 27.8.22

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15:52 [IST]