    Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'AKSHAYA AK 563' winning numbers for August 24

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) will announce the results of 'AKSHAYA AK 563' on Wednesday at 3 pm.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Kerala Lottery result today: Check AKSHAYA AK 563 winning numbers for August 24

    The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

    Prize Money

    • 1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    • 7th Prize: Rs 500
    • 8th Prize: Rs 100

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Where to check the result?

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

    People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

    It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:59 [IST]
    X