Uttar Pradesh: Boiler blast at a Kanpur factory leaves one dead, 4 injured

Kanpur

oi-Vikas SV

Kanpur, Apr 9: A boiler blast in an ordnance factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city has reportedly left one person dead and at least four injured. The blast is said to have taken place in the Vijay Nagar area of the industrial city.

The details about the condition of the injured is now known yet. They have been rushed to the hospital. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

On April 3, A 35-year-old woman died in a gas cylinder blast while she was cooking food inside her kitchen in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The blast led to a fire which left her burnt to death. Firemen reached the spot and doused the fire but the woman could not be saved, said reports.

Delhi: Fire in plastic godown in Burari, no casualty reported

On March 31, four persons sustained injuries in a cylinder blast in a godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri locality. Three workers received over 60% burn injuries, said reports. Five fire tenders were pressed into service which doused the fire.

On March 29, an eight-year-old girl and a woman died on the spot after a cylinder used during a film shoot exploded in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. The film 'Ranam' directed by renowned Tollywood director V Samudra was in its second shooting schedule at Shell Company Bunk in the city when the incident took place. "The impact of the blast was so high that the bodies of the women were blown into pieces," reports had quoted a Bengaluru police official as saying.