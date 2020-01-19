  • search
    Kanpur horror: 36-year-old woman beaten to death by minor daughter's alleged molesters

    Kanpur, Jan 18: A 36-year-old woman was beaten to death by men who were accused of molesting her minor daughter and were out on bail, a senior police official said on Saturday.

    The women and her sister, who were witness in the 2018 molestation case, were assaulted by the men and admitted to hospitals.

    The woman succumbed to her injuries at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital on Friday while her 26-year-old sister is battling for life at a private hospital in Chakeri.

    Molestation on board Rajdhani Express: Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty

    Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said, "Three persons have been arrested and raids are being conducted for the arrest of another elusive accused, Chand Babu."

    The police had arrested all the four accused in the molestation case after registering a case under IPC and POCSO Act, but the accused got bail from court.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
