    19-year-old deaf and mute girl raped in UP's Kanpur; Hunt on to nab accused

    Kanpur (UP) Dec 12: A 19-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by a man at a village in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

    The incident took place on Tuesday night and the accused has been identified as Sanjay Gautam, they said.

    The accused took the girl to an isolated place near her house when her family members were having dinner and raped her.

    The accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences, said Station House Officer (Bithoor), Vinod Kumar Singh. After dinner, the parents found the girl missing. After hours of search, the family found the girl in severe pain.

    The circumstances indicated that she was raped, police said. On a written complaint of the victim's parents, the police lodged an FIR against Gautam under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, SHO added.

    A probe is on in the matter, the SHO said adding, that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The medical report of the girl is yet to be received, the SHO said.

