    Jammu: Thunderstorm disrupts normal life

    By PTI
    Jammu, Apr 24: Normal life was disrupted in Jammu after a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds hit the city. Strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted power supply in the city on late on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Several autorickshaws and cars were damaged in storm-related incidents, they said.

    [Cyclonic storm along with heavy rains in the offing over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by April 29]

    In some areas, trees were uprooted leading to traffic congestion for several hours, the officials said. No loss of life or injury was reported, they said, adding that power supply was restored in some areas of the city.

    rains weather forecast jammu and kashmir

