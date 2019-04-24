Jammu: Thunderstorm disrupts normal life

Jammu

Jammu, Apr 24: Normal life was disrupted in Jammu after a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds hit the city. Strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted power supply in the city on late on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Several autorickshaws and cars were damaged in storm-related incidents, they said.

In some areas, trees were uprooted leading to traffic congestion for several hours, the officials said. No loss of life or injury was reported, they said, adding that power supply was restored in some areas of the city.

