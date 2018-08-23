Jammu, Aug 23: A man was found hanging at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Karnail Singh, they said. Singh was found hanging at his residence in Sujanpur area under mysterious circumstances, a police officer said.

His family was not home at the time of the incident and his neighbours informed the police.

A team of police officials rushed to the spot and recovered Singh's body, the officer said, adding that post-mortem was conducted at primary health centre in Pouni.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

PTI