  • search

Jammu: Man found hanging at residence in Reasi

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jammu, Aug 23: A man was found hanging at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today, the police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The deceased was identified as Karnail Singh, they said. Singh was found hanging at his residence in Sujanpur area under mysterious circumstances, a police officer said.

    His family was not home at the time of the incident and his neighbours informed the police.

    A team of police officials rushed to the spot and recovered Singh's body, the officer said, adding that post-mortem was conducted at primary health centre in Pouni.

    A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jammu suicide

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue