    J&K: 2 drug peddlers arrested; Poppy, cannabis seized

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Mar 19: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate incidents here, an official said on Tuesday.

    Representation only
    On Monday evening, a police team arrested Zahid Ahmed Khan after it recovered 11 kg poppy and cash worth Rs 2.01 lakh from his possession, he said.

    The other arrest was made by police's Special Operation Group (SOG) when Manzoor Ahmed Mira's car was intercepted in Ban area here and 7.5 kg cannabis was recovered from his vehicle, the official said.

    Both the accused were booked under relevant sections and further investigation was underway, he added.

    PTI

