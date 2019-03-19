J&K: 2 drug peddlers arrested; Poppy, cannabis seized

Jammu

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jammu, Mar 19: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate incidents here, an official said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, a police team arrested Zahid Ahmed Khan after it recovered 11 kg poppy and cash worth Rs 2.01 lakh from his possession, he said.

[Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 332 crore seized, 10 arrested]

The other arrest was made by police's Special Operation Group (SOG) when Manzoor Ahmed Mira's car was intercepted in Ban area here and 7.5 kg cannabis was recovered from his vehicle, the official said.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections and further investigation was underway, he added.

PTI