When will Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 be declared? Check here

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, Mar 25: The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the RBSE 12th Exam 2019 commenced on March 7. The exam would conclude on April 2. While the board is yet to announced the date on which the results would be declared, speculation is rife that the result would be declared by the last week of May.

Last year the results were declared on May 23 and hence it is reported that the year too the result would be declared at around that time. The result once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.