  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When will Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 be declared? Check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 25: The Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    When will Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2019 be declared? Check here

    This year the RBSE 12th Exam 2019 commenced on March 7. The exam would conclude on April 2. While the board is yet to announced the date on which the results would be declared, speculation is rife that the result would be declared by the last week of May.

    Direct link to check RSMSSB tax assistant result 2018

    Last year the results were declared on May 23 and hence it is reported that the year too the result would be declared at around that time. The result once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue