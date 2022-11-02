YouTube
    RSMSSB CHO Recruitment: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Nov 02: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has invited application for the RSMSSB Community Health Officer recuirtment.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the post through the official website. The application form will be available from November 8, 2022.

    The last date to apply for the RSMSSB Community Health Officer post is December 7, 2022.

    The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies in the department.

    Eligibility

    To qualify, candidates must be between the age group 21 to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

    The examination for the Rajasthan CHO posts is scheduled to be conducted in February 2023.

    The application fee is Rs.450 for candidates belonging to general category. While candidates belonging to BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category will have to pay Rs.350 and Rs.250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST category candidates.

    How to apply

    Go to the official website rssmb.rajasthan.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

    Now choose the the application link for the CHO posts

    Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

    Submit and keep a copy for future reference

