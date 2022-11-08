IT dept conducts raids at 40 locations in Rajasthan, 3 businessmen on radar

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Jaipur

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Nov 08: RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has begun the registration for Community Health Officer recruitment drive on Tuesday. Interested and eligible candidates can get themselves registered on the official website. The last date for rehistration is December 7, 2022.

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 3,531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

To apply for RSMSSB CHO recruitment, the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates from the Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay a fee of Rs 450, while candidates from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category, are required to pay Rs 350. While those belonging to SC/ST must pay Rs 250.

RSMSSB CHO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website rajasthan.gov.in

On homepage, click on " RECRUITMENT OF COMMUNITY HEALTH OFFICER (CONTRACTUAL) - 2022 (RSSB)"

Register and proceed with the application

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill application form, upload all the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form

Take a printout and keep a copy for future reference

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 23:52 [IST]