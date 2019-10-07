RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 postponed, check new dates

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Oct 07: The RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exam was scheduled to be held from October 9 to 11 2019. However now the exam will be held between December 3 and 5 2019. It may be recalled that the preliminary exam to screen the candidates was held between December 16 and 18 2018.

Through this exam, the RPSC will recommend candidates for the appointment to 906 vacancies in the Panchayati Raj Department. The AE recruitment is part of the recruitment drive that was started by the commission last year. In 2018 more than 13,000 vacancies were announced by the RPSC for the post of teachers and headmasters in various administrative posts. More details are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.