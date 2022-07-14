REET Admit Card 2022 to be released today

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 14: REET Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24 2022 and the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift would be between 10 am and 12.30 pm while the second one would be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam is held in two levels and those pass level 1 are eligible to apply for teaching positions for students of classes 1 to 5. Those who appear and pass level 2 will be eligible to teach students of classes 6-8. Those who apply for two levels will have to appear for both shifts.

The REET 2022 will have objective type questions for 150 marks divided into 4 sections. The REET admit card 2022 once released will be available on reetbser2022.in.

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:17 [IST]