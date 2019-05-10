RBSE 12th result 2019 on May 15, check details

Jaipur

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, May 10: The RBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Last year the results were declared on May 23. This time it could be declared early. The results are expected to be declared on May 15.

Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Select your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Jaipur Rural Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore BJP Winner 6,32,930 63% 3,32,896 Dr. C.p. Joshi INC Runner Up 3,00,034 30% 0 2009 Lal Chand Kataria INC Winner 2,78,266 41% 52,237 Rao Rajendra Singh BJP Runner Up 2,26,029 33% 0 + More Details