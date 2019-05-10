  • search
    RBSE 12th result 2019 on May 15, check details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jaipur, May 10: The RBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Last year the results were declared on May 23. This time it could be declared early. The results are expected to be declared on May 15.

    Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

    How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:

    • Go to rajresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Select your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Jaipur Rural Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore BJP Winner 6,32,930 63% 3,32,896
    Dr. C.p. Joshi INC Runner Up 3,00,034 30% 0
    2009
    Lal Chand Kataria INC Winner 2,78,266 41% 52,237
    Rao Rajendra Singh BJP Runner Up 2,26,029 33% 0
