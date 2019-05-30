RBSE 10th Result 2019 will not be released on last year’s date this time

Jaipur, May 30: The RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

In 2018, 79.86 per cent of the candidates had passed the examination. The results are expected in the first week of June. However this time the results are expected to be declared earlier than last year. Last year the results were declared on June 11 2018.

It may be recalled that the RBSE Class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams had been declared between May 12 and May 22 2019. 92.88 per cent had passed in the Science stream, while for Commerce it was 91.46 per cent. 88 per cent had passed in the Arts stream. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2019:

Go to rajresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

