Rajasthan's ACB arrests 2 revenue officials taking bribe

Jaipur

oi-PTI

Jaipur, Oct 19: Teams of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested two revenue officials in two separate instances for taking bribe.

A patwari in Jodhpur was arrested taking Rs 25.21 lakh from a man, Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

Birbal Ram Bishnoi, posted as patwari at Punjala of Jodhpur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of getting the land mutation done and providing other related documents, Soni said.

An ACB team arrested the accused patwari while taking a bribe of Rs 25.21 lakh from the complainant, he said.

In another case, A Bureau team arrested Patwari Chandrabhan Jat while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant here.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:46 [IST]