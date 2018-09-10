  • search

Rajasthan: Two cattle grazers killed in Kota

By PTI
    Kota, Sep 10: Two shepherds, who were grazing their cattle on the roadside in Kota, Rajasthan, were killed Monday after they were hit by a jeep and a tractor-trolley, police said.

    The two were identified as Lalchand Gujar (55) and Hemraj Kirad (45), both residents of Ghanaheda village in the district, said Station House Officer at Sangod Police Station Mahendra Singh Meena.

    The speeding jeep was trying to overtake the trolley when it crushed the two shepherds this morning, he said. Lalchand was killed on the spot while Hemraj succumbed to injuries during treatment at Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital here, he said.

    A case has been registered against drivers of both the vehicles, they said, adding the two bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

    rajasthan accident kota

