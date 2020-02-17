Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020 declared

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Feb 17: The Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for the Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno. The exams it may be recalled were conducted from December 16 to 19 2019. The exams were conducted by the IBPS.

Applications for a total of 715 posts were invited for the posts of Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer among others. The results are available on http://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Result 2020:

Go to http://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout