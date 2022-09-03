YouTube
    Rajasthan: Cook arrested for telling students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

    Jaipur, Sep 03: A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

    The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

    Lal Ram objected to this and asked the students, who were having the meal, to throw it away because it was served by Dalits, police said.

    The students followed the instruction and threw the meal.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
