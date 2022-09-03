Rajasthan CM Gehlot to make aerial survey of rain-hit areas in the state

Trapperx becomes the first DJ & independent electronic music producer to get featured on New York Time Square

In Rajasthan, jewellery, cash stolen from the police station

Rajasthan: Cook arrested for telling students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 03: A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Lal Ram objected to this and asked the students, who were having the meal, to throw it away because it was served by Dalits, police said.

Under stress to leave temple, priest attempts suicide in Jaipur

The students followed the instruction and threw the meal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:33 [IST]