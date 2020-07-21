Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result 2020 to be declared today, time confirmed

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 21: The Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result 2020 will be declared shortly.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared today and reports have confirmed that it would be out by 3.15 pm. The board has already declared the results for the Science and Commerce exams on July 8 and 13 respectively.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be declared soon. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed the RBSE 12th arts result date and time. He said that RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result at 3.15 pm today. The results once declared will be available on raj results.nic.in.