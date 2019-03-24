  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan: BJP leader shot at in Jhalawar

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 24: Four persons including a BJP leader were injured when three-four persons opened fire at them after a social function in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bhawanimandhi area where former chairman of Nagarpalika and BJP leader Ramlal Gurjar (58) was returning after attending a function, they said. The accused opened fire and targeted him, police said.

    [BJP MLA shot at during Holy festivities in UP, case registered]

    "Gurjar and three others received bullet injuries. They were admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stable. Different teams have been formed to locate and arrest the accused," they added.

    PTI

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    bjp shot rajasthan jaipur

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue