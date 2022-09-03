YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Headmaster, teacher arrested for assaulting student in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 03: A teacher and a headmaster of a private school have been arrested for allegedly assaulting of a student, police said.

    The police said the family of the student and another teacher of the school have registered separate FIRs in connection with the incident, news agency PTI reported.

    Headmaster, teacher arrested for assaulting student in Rajasthan

    Circle Officer, Ringus, Kanhaiyalal said during the school's prayer meeting, Class 12 student Ashish Tetwa was allegedly slapped by his teacher Pradeep for not following instructions to stand in line properly. When the student objected to this, the headmaster Sagarmal and Pradeep took him to the room and thrashed him, the victim's family members alleged.

    The incident took place on Wednesday and a case was registered later that night, police said.

    Student in Karnataka’s Sullia assaulted for talking to friendStudent in Karnataka’s Sullia assaulted for talking to friend

    Kanhaiyalal said both the teachers have been arrested.

    Another teacher of the school has lodged a case against the student, alleging that he slapped him that day, he said, adding that both the cases are being probed.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    teacher arrested rajasthan student

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X