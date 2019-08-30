Full list of RPSC Extended SI result: Download here

  • search
    Jaipur, Aug 30: The RPSC Extended SI result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The names of 142 candidates more have been added in the extended results. The RPSC SIT result was announced on August 26. The marks were released a day later ie August 27.

    The exam was held in October 2018 and in the written exam questions relating to General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Science were asked. The recruitment was first notified in October 2016.

    Those who are successful in the written exam shall be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. This test would carry 100 marks and those who secure 50 per cent shall be eligible for selection.

    The physical efficiency test would be vigorous as laid down by the Director General of Police to adjudge suitability of the candidate.

    RPSC Extended SI Result: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/F94E47EDE0A 64BE88956F775489622AD.pdf

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
