Direct links to download RPSC Admit Card 2019 for five recruitments

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 01: The RPSC Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit cards were released for Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst Apprenticeship, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI, Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) and Assistant Fisheries Development Officer recruitment. The admit card is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit Card Link for Assistant Fisheries Development Officer 2019: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=AFDO_2019

Admit Card Link for Vice Principal/Suptdt. ITI 2018: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=Vice_Principal_Suptdt_ITI_2018

Admit Card Link for Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst Apprenticeship 2018: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=GIA_2018

Admit Card Link for Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=GISAAA_2018

Admit Card Link for Fisheries Development Officer 2019: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/admitcardnew?Pie=FDO_2019