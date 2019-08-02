Direct link to check JVVNL Helper Result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 02: The JVVNL Helper Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam is an Rajasthan government enterprise involved non the distribution and supply of electricity in 12 districts. The Helper result for the recruitment had been declared last year. The result is available on energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to check JVVNL Helper Result 2019:

http://jvvnl.onlinereg.in/jvvnlhscorecard19live/frmAdmitcardLoginV2.aspx#no-back-button

How to check JVVNL Helper Result 2019:

Go to energy.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout