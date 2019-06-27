BSTC Result 2019 date: Check updates here

Jaipur, June 27: The BSTC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Last year, it may be recalled that the BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan were released on June 6. While there is no official update on when the results would be declared, there is some indication that it would be out by the end of this month.

The counselling will be held after the results are declared. Officials said that no date has been fixed, but the results could be expected very soon. The result once declared will be available on bstc2019.org.

How to check BSTC Result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Chose the options

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout