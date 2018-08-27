  • search

3 bike borne men killed in road accident

    Jaipur, Aug 27: Three members of a family were killed after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said today.

    The deceased were identified as Ashok Regar (17), Rakesh Regar (20) and Chandra Prakash Regar (24), they said.

    Representational Image

    The three were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them near Piploond crossing late last night, Station House Officer at Jahajpur Police Station Panna Lal said.

    He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem and a case was registered.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
