3 bike borne men killed in road accident

Jaipur, Aug 27: Three members of a family were killed after their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said today.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Regar (17), Rakesh Regar (20) and Chandra Prakash Regar (24), they said.

The three were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them near Piploond crossing late last night, Station House Officer at Jahajpur Police Station Panna Lal said.

Also Read | Delhi: Railway employee killed in road accident

He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem and a case was registered.

For More Jaipur News, Click Here