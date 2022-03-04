Zelensky accuses Russia of nuclear terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 04: Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has termed the attack by Russia on the Zaporizhzhia plant as 'nuclear terror'.

We do not what the results of this fire will be and we do not know when the explosion will happen or God willing not going to happen, he said. In a video message, he said nobody can know of calculate for certain.

For the first time in our history and in the history of humankind the terrorist country has reverted to nuclear terror. The Russian propaganda had warned to cover the world in nuclear ash. Now this is not just a warning, it is real he said.

He also urged all European countries to wake up. He said if there has been an explosion, it is the end for everyone, he said. Russian tanks are shooting at nuclear blocks and the tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know what they are shooting at, he also said.

Meanwhile the emergency services has said that it has managed to extinguish the fire at the plant.