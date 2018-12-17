  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yummy menace! Chocolate overflows from factory storage onto street in Germany town

    By
    |

    Werl (Germany), Dec 17: You need to see to believe this! A storage tank of chocolate overflowed at a factory of DreiMeister in Westönnen, a suburb of Werl, a town in the west of Germany, resulting into a street of liquid chocolate and requiring firefighters to rush in to deal with the sweet menace.

    Yummy menace! Chocolate overflows from factory storage onto street in Germany town
    Image Courtesy: @VeroneseCris

    Werl's firefighting department confirmed the incident in a statement, saying almost a ton of chocolate spilled into the yard and then onto the street, resulting in the formation of a choco pancake measuring 10 square meters. The personnel then brought in shovels and other hardware to remove the chocolate.

    Also Read | This house & all its belongings are made of chocolate and you can stay in it...Yes, you heard it right

    DreiMeister's boss Markus Luckey told German newspaper Soester Anzeiger that the factory will be back to work on Wednesday, December 19, and that if the spillage had happened closer to the Christmas next week, it would have been a disaster, Fox8 reported.

    About 25 firefighting personnel were seen on the spot, busy removing the chocolate structure, along with a specialist company.

    Well, there would have been more volunteers to do the yummy relief work. Isn't it?

    Read more about:

    germany chocolate factory

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue