Yummy menace! Chocolate overflows from factory storage onto street in Germany town

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Werl (Germany), Dec 17: You need to see to believe this! A storage tank of chocolate overflowed at a factory of DreiMeister in Westönnen, a suburb of Werl, a town in the west of Germany, resulting into a street of liquid chocolate and requiring firefighters to rush in to deal with the sweet menace.

Werl's firefighting department confirmed the incident in a statement, saying almost a ton of chocolate spilled into the yard and then onto the street, resulting in the formation of a choco pancake measuring 10 square meters. The personnel then brought in shovels and other hardware to remove the chocolate.

Also Read | This house & all its belongings are made of chocolate and you can stay in it...Yes, you heard it right

DreiMeister's boss Markus Luckey told German newspaper Soester Anzeiger that the factory will be back to work on Wednesday, December 19, and that if the spillage had happened closer to the Christmas next week, it would have been a disaster, Fox8 reported.

About 25 firefighting personnel were seen on the spot, busy removing the chocolate structure, along with a specialist company.

Well, there would have been more volunteers to do the yummy relief work. Isn't it?