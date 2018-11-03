You will grow up fine as I did, Prince Harry assures 6-year-old who lost mother

Auckland, Nov 3: He was not even 13 when his mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, had passed away in a horrific car accident. For Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the memory is a long and deep one. And it was evident when the 33-year-old connected to a six-year-old boy who has lost his mom, during the last leg of his recent trip to New Zealand, TODAY reported.

It all happened when Harry, who was accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle on the tour, stopped during a walk along the Auckland Viaduct Harbour to have a talk with the kid who gave him a letter. The boy's grandmother told the duke that the little boy looked up to him since he, too, has lost his mother.

Also Read | NZ: Quake strikes during royal couple Prince Harry & Meghan Markle visit

The boy, identified as Otia Nante by News Corp Australia, lost his mother before he turned a year old and is being raised by his grandmom, the report added.

The prince, who is known to get well with children, assured the kid that life will be kind and he will grow up fine.

Here’s a beautiful photo of The Duke comforting a six-year-old Otia Nante during his walkabout at the viaduct in Auckland on Tuesday after he learned that the schoolboy had lost his mother before the age of one. 💕 pic.twitter.com/2t50DIsw3z — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) October 30, 2018

Also Read | Split paths imminent for royal brothers Prince William and Harry: Report

"Life will always be all right, you know that? I made it to 34 years old and life is great," the report sited Harry as saying. The prince also posed for a selfie with the kid, something which is rare with the royals.