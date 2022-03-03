Xi watching with glee, Taiwan is next says Trump

Washington, Mar 03: After Ukraine, Taiwan will be invaded by China, former US President, Donald Trump said.

He said that Chinese President, Xi Jinping is watching with glee the developments in Ukraine. He told Fox Business that China is watching how stupid the United States is and of course they are going to do it.

"President Xi happens to be a man with a high intelligence level, and he looks at what happened in Afghanistan. He saw the way that we left Afghanistan ... left American citizens there is still trying to get outhe sees that, and this is his opportunity to do what he wants to do," Trump said.

Many people are dying, and we're allowing this to happen. It would have never happened if were president. It should have never happened. Putin never would have done it with me. I can tell you that. I gave Ukraine the anti tank missile, Biden gave little and Obama gave them blankets.

Ukraine has put up a very good fight against Russia, far better than most people thought possible, Trump said.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 12:13 [IST]