YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xi calls for US, China cooperation to end Ukraine conflict in his video summit with Biden

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Mar 18: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the “Ukraine crisis” is not something "we want to see" and called for joint US-China cooperation to shoulder "international responsibilities" for world peace and tranquillity.

    Xi calls for US, China cooperation to end Ukraine conflict in his video summit with Biden

    “The prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges. The world is neither tranquil nor stable. The Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see. The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield,” Xi told Biden during a video summit, amid US criticism that China is not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine considering close ties between Beijing and Moscow.

    “Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most,” Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He also called for bringing the China-US ties which were under turmoil over a host of issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet on to the “right track”.

    “As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s two leading economies, we must not only guide the China-US relations forward along the right track,” he said. Significantly he also said both the countries should “also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility”.

    It is not clear whether he is calling for a joint initiative to end the Ukraine crisis as there was no clarification on his comment. The video summit took place after a meeting between China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Rome on Monday.

    Ever since Russia began military operations in Ukraine on February 24, China, a close ally of Moscow, has been treading a fine line, declining to condemn it as an invasion. On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his annual press conference, said that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.

    "No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," he added. PTI

    More JOE BIDEN News  

    Read more about:

    joe biden xi jinping

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X