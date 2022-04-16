YouTube
    World War III has begun declares Russian State Media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Apr 16: The Russian State television has said that World War III has already begun following the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva in the Ukraine war. Russia however had said that the vessel was damaged in a dire, but Ukraine claimed credit for destroying the ship.

    World War III has begun declares Russian State Media

    Kremlin's mouthpiece Russia 1 informed viewers that what it has escalated into can safety be called World War III and insisted that entirely for sure. Now we are definitely fighting against NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself. We need to recognise that.

    A guest on the show compared the sinking of the vessel to an attack on Russian soil despite Kremlin insisting that the vessel went down due to a fire.

    "They've lost 500 tanks, another 2,000 other vehicles, 82 aircraft, 18,000+ soldiers and a battlecruiser. NATO hasn't even arrived yet. It is fair to say that this war against NATO is not going well for Russia," wrote one user on Twitter

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:57 [IST]
