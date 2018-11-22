  • search

After murdering boyfriend, woman cooks his remains and serves it to workers in UAE

    Abu Dhabi, Nov 22: In a bizarre incident, a Moroccan woman has been accused of murdering her long-term boyfriend, and serving up his remains to Pakistani workers in the United Arab Emirates.

    It is learnt that the owman killed her three boyfriend three months ago. The crime came to light when a human tooth was found inside her blender.

    Woman murders boyfriend, cooks remains

    She had been in a relationship with the victim for seven years. According to The National, she killed him after he told her he was planning to marry someone else from Morocco.

    The woman, whose identity wasn't released, allegedly wanted revenge because her boyfriend dumped her after she financially supported him over the course of their seven-year relationship, according to the Abu Dhabi newspaper The National.

    The man's brother filed a missing-person report last January. When he went to the couple's home and asked the accused about his brother, she said she didn't know where he was and that they broke up after she learned that the man was about to marry another woman.

    The Al Ain Police conducted DNA tests that proved that the tooth and the rest of the blender's contents belonged to the deceased.

    murder united arab emirates woman arrested boyfriend morocco

